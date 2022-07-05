How to dine with one’s dog

We got to know each other quickly because, like me, she lives for dinner. Denied the duck hunts that haunt her DNA, her favorite reservation in town is my dining room table, where she stalks the carpet below, ready to snuffle up every lost morsel.

I sprung Penny, a mixed-breed rescue hound, from Salem’s Northeast Animal Shelter a few years ago, where I found her dramatically reclining in her cell. She’s a clown, a skilled negotiator, and has a bearded snout perfectly sculpted for counter surfing.

My friend Penny and I have a lot in common. We love naps, mountain hiking, making Fozzy Bear-face when we think we’ve been funny, and by any measure, we both can be described as “food-motivated.” But while my love for garlic borders on the antisocial, it could only land one of us in the emergency room.

Advertisement

Charming? Sometimes. Annoying? Often. Her habits led me to a series of early, panicked Google searches: “dog ate [item],” repeated many times over. In doing so, I discovered that many foods could happily be shared with her, and I entered into the delight of dividing snacks with my dog. I peeled off tangerine slices: one for Penny, one for me. Carrots, celery sticks, blueberries, and apple wedges made for easy, simple mutual treats. When I’m done with the peanut butter, she licks the spoon clean.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Food-motivated is more than a way of life — it’s an animal behaviorist term that I first heard while enrolled in obedience classes with Penny at MSPCA’s Angell Memorial Hospital. I had, erroneously, assumed that meant it would be where Penny would learn to see me as the boss, but she is cleverer than that.

“Learning to obey one’s dog honestly is the daunting task of the owner,” wrote Donna Haraway in her “Companion Species Manifesto.”

Advertisement

How sorry we all felt for the poor saps whose dogs turned up their noses toward treats while training. They were not food-motivated. We were the lucky ones, dipping our hands into slimy pockets of hot dog chunks, our canine companions working out the trade, considering, and finally, agreeing to sit when they decided it was time.

As with any pleasure, with excess comes its pratfalls, and Penny has taught us the virtues of safeguarding any risky ingredients, such as chocolate, in well-secured places. She recently galloped into the room, guilty and proud, reeking unsettlingly of pizza. The kitten had kicked a garlic clove to the floor, where Penny volunteered for cleanup. Dog math prevailed: based on her weight, she hadn’t ingested enough to cause more than an afternoon’s indigestion.

And then in the fall prior to the pandemic, I scooped Michael from a Rhode Island shelter, where he was recuperating from an uncharted past, living as a stray around the Georgia swamps. Michael looked to be about a thousand years old, with eyes like full moons, cloaked in salt and pepper fur, but was only about two. Around food, he was nervous, at first only eating in solitude overnight, probably used to slipping capture while stealing trash. His hunger strikes confounded me, until I tried home cooking: I managed to thicken his ribs with plates of steamed chicken, sweet potato, and rice.

Who doesn’t love a good stew, after all? For Toby, a discerning Shih Tzu with a prominent underbite, my in-laws prepare a home-cooked slurry of rice, meat, and chopped vegetables. They portion out the week’s meals ahead of time in storage containers, like the Instagrammed diet of a very organized personal trainer.

Advertisement

Is home cooking too precious for the palate of a dinner guest who would be happy to roll in carrion? It’s nothing new.

“I have always said that I would never give a dog or a cat what I would not eat myself,” wrote mid-century food writer M.F.K. Fisher in her 1942 instructional “How to Cook a Wolf.” She wrote that a price-minded human cook might grind up meat, bulk grain, and old vegetables into an “odorous but unrecognizable sludge” which may be eaten hot, cold, or sliced and fried, like scrapple, as a delicacy.

And while Fisher did not literally advise us how to cook a wolf, she did explain how to cook for one. That sludge is truly all-purpose; it also doubles as pet food, she wrote, calling it “... the finest all-in-one diet for any normal dog or cat alive.” Toby would be chuffed.

Coddling our special fur babies is one thing, but there are serious matters, too. The FDA lists 117 active pet food recalls since 2017, with a potential contaminant roster that would put any manufacturer in the doghouse: Salmonella, rodents, Listeria, metals, and many more still.

Not every dog-owner is blessed with a living vacuum cleaner like Penny, and for picky eaters, home-cooked can be a salvation, which imparts more variety in texture and style than what I scoop from a sack every morning. The American Kennel Club cautions potential canine cooks to carefully mind nutrition guidelines for dogs, and consult with a veterinarian.

Advertisement

“Owners are told by many sources that homemade food is superior to commercial products,” writes Jennifer A. Larsen, DVM, MS, Ph.D., in AKC’s guide to cooking for one’s dog. “However, there is no proof to support this claim,” says Dr. Larsen.

Even so, the field of canine cookbooks is well-pup-ulated (sorry). Kathryn Levy Feldman’s “The Culinary Canine” (2011) features recipes by chefs for dogs, in case that extra culinary training makes the difference for a diner who drinks from the toilet bowl. A recipe for “Muttloaf” by New Jersey personal chef Diane Henderiks runs through two pounds of ground turkey bound with minced vegetables, brown rice, eggs and cheese. I’d eat it!

“Cooking for Two: Your Dog and You” (Schultz and Schultz-Osenlund, 2016) begins outright with a “no-no list” of verboten ingredients before launching into an adorable series of cross-species recipes: chicken soup, steamed green beans, and homemade movie popcorn, for instance. Although Penny would be happy to gobble this all from the same bowl.

Several companies market “beer” for dogs, usually flavored broth in a can. (Penny, surprisingly, turned this one down when offered at a recent brewery outing.) And almost all recipes are as bland as Thanksgiving dinner in the hospital, eschewing most herbs, alliums, and other provocative embellishments in order to meet canine nutritional and safety guidelines.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the answer is simplicity: To share a meal with one’s dog, the menu must be simple food for simple tastes, served by a carefully informed and trusted hand.

“The dog’s agenda is simple, fathomable, overt: I want. I want to go out, come in, eat something, lie here, play with that, kiss you,” wrote Caroline Knapp in “Pack of Two” (1998). “There are no ulterior motives with a dog, no mind games, no second-guessing, no complicated negotiations or bargains.”

Hunger is as universal a desire as any and maybe the very simplest. Through it, we find the only way, after all, in which we might want to share a bite with a dog.

Lindsay Crudele can be reached at lcrudele@gmail.com.