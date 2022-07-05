Recipe: The author’s summer chicken salad is highly seasoned with plenty of lemon and a little crunch

Serves 4

Grapes, apples, pecans, and raisins are perfectly nice additions to chicken in a creamy salad, but not in summer. When it's hot and the farm stands are piled high, you want a simple salad with garnishes that shine, all local vegetables coming into season. Pickling cukes are deliciously crisp right now and radishes, which come in hues of red and purple, are just right. Cook the breasts in a hot oven -- broiler first, then 400 degrees till they're done -- so the salad has a little char. When the meat cools, pull it off the bone and cut it with the skin into large shreds or strips. Add them to a bowl of mayonnaise mixed with yogurt, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, bottled white horseradish, and vinegar. Stir in celery, parsley, red onion, and capers to add a crisp texture and make the dressing lively. Arrange it on a big platter on lettuce and get carried away as you garnish it. Other possibilities to set around the edge of the salad are cherry tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, crisp green beans, and micro greens. Have a ball and make the salad your signature, too.

4 split, bone-in chicken breasts (2 pounds total) Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup plain whole-milk yogurt or Greek yogurt or sour cream Juice of 1 lemon 1 generous teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon bottled white horseradish, or more to taste 2 tablespoons cider vinegar 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced on the diagonal ½ medium red onion, cut into slivers 2 tablespoons capers 6 lettuce leaves or 4 cups baby lettuces (for serving) 3 small cucumbers or pickling cucumbers, cut into thin wedges (for garnish) 1 bunch radishes, trimmed and quartered (for garnish)

1. Set an oven rack 10 inches from the broiler. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a broiling pan large enough to hold the chicken breasts.

2. Set the chicken breasts, skin side up, in the broiling pan. Rub the skin with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slide the pan under the broiler and cook for 5 minutes, or until the skin is beginning to char. Turn the oven down to 400 degrees. Slide the pan into the middle of the oven if it isn't in that position already. Continue cooking the breasts for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the middle of a breast registers 165 degrees. (Total cooking time is 35 to 40 minutes.) Remove the pan from the oven and set aside until the breasts are completely cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, mustard, horseradish, vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. The mixture should be loose but not quite pourable. Add 1 tablespoon water, if necessary.

4. Add the parsley, celery, red onion, and capers to the bowl and stir well.

5. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, working over a large plate, pull the meat off the bones (leave the skin on). With your hands, pull the chicken into long shreds or use a knife to cut it into 2-inch pieces. Add them to the bowl and stir gently but thoroughly.

6. Line a large platter with lettuce leaves. Spoon the chicken salad in the middle and garnish the edges with cucumbers and radishes. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving.

Sheryl Julian