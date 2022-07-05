Recipe: Happy hour just got a lot happier with fully loaded vegetarian nachos

Serves 6

Happy hour just got a lot happier with a pan of fully loaded vegetarian nachos with black beans, plenty of cheese, and homemade fresh tomato salsa. But wait, there's more. Top your platter with other goodies: sour cream, avocados, radishes, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and cilantro. You can also add shredded chicken or cooked ground beef if you want to turn this snack into a meal. You'll start by making your own tortilla chips (a revelation), fresh salsa (pico de gallo) and quick pickled onion. Of course, there's an easier route and there's no shame in taking it. Store-bought chips, bottled salsa, and pre-grated cheese are labor-free options. It's your party and you get to decide. You can make all the components up to a day ahead and assemble the nachos just before serving. Step outside, pop open a few brewskis, and have at it. Summer is all yours.

SALSA

3 plum tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped ¼ yellow or white onion, finely chopped 3 tablespoons bottled nacho-style sliced pickled jalapenos, drained and coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons pickled jalapeno brine from the jar, or more to taste Juice of 1 lime Salt, to taste ½ cup packed coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

1. In a bowl, stir the tomatoes, onion, jalapenos, jalapeno brine, lime juice, and a generous pinch of salt.

2. Stir in the cilantro. Taste for seasoning and add more jalapeno brine, if you like.

PICKLED ONION

¾ cup distilled white vinegar ½ cup water 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves.

2. Stir the onions into the vinegar mixture. Reheat the liquid until you see bubbles at the edges. Remove from the heat and set aside until cool. Transfer the onions and liquid to a jar; refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

NACHOS

12 small (6-to-7-inch) corn tortillas 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, or more if needed Salt, to taste 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained 2 cups (8 ounces) grated Monterey Jack, cheddar, or pepper Jack cheese ½ cup sour cream thinned with 3 tablespoons milk 6 sprigs fresh cilantro, leaves removed 1 large avocado, halved, pitted, and thinly sliced 4 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced 1 lime, cut into wedges

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets, a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and a pastry brush.

2. On a cutting board, brush 1 tortilla with oil. Place another one on top and brush it with oil. Repeat until you have a stack of 6 tortillas. Make another stack of 6 tortillas in the same way. Turn the stacks over and brush the tops with oil. Cut each stack into 6 wedges. Spread them out (close together is OK) on the baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom halfway through baking, or until golden. Remove from the oven but leave the oven on. Sprinkle the chips with salt, if you like. Leave to cool on the baking sheets.

3. In the baking dish, arrange half the tortilla chips. Top with half the beans, half the pico de gallo, and half the cheese. Make a second layer just like the first, ending with cheese.

4. Transfer to the oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Remove from the oven. Drizzle the mixture with the thinned sour cream. Top with cilantro, avocado slices, radishes, and pickled onion. Serve with lime wedges and extra thinned sour cream.

Sally Pasley Vargas