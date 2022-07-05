Recipe: Simmer a pot of corn and potato chowder on a gas grill on the patio

Serves 6

The whole family will love this corn and potato chowder, with a little heft from chicken thighs. With the right set up in your backyard or at a summer rental, you can cook it completely on a grill while enjoying some family time and fresh air; many gas grills have a side burner that allows soups and sauces to simmer. If the gas is strong enough, you can start the chowder while you roast a bell pepper and a couple of chiles on the grill. If the burner seems too weak, roast the peppers first and turn off the main grill before lighting the side burner. You'll need some assistants to make this dish -- to remove corn from the cobs (the cobs will go into the pot to season it), chop the peppers, cut potatoes, shred cooked chicken, and chop parsley. Assign these tasks to the crowd on the patio and enjoy not being stuck inside.

1 red bell pepper 1 poblano pepper 1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper 3 tablespoons olive oil 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons butter 1 large onion, choped 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 4 tablespoons flour 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 6 cups chicken stock 6 ears fresh corn, kernels removed (reserve cobs) 4 medium yellow potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 cup heavy cream ½ cup chopped fresh parsley 3 scallions, thinly sliced

1. Turn on the broiler. Set an oven rack 6 inches from the element. Have on hand a small rimmed baking sheet.

2. Place the bell pepper, poblano, and jalapeno or chile pepper on the baking sheet. Broil the peppers for 5 to 8 minutes, turning often, or until they are charred and blackened on all sides. Alternatively, turn a gas grill to high. Place the peppers on the grates, and grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, turning often, or until charred and blackened on all sides.

3. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. When they are cool enough to handle, remove and discard the charred skins, stems, and seeds. Chop the flesh coarsely.

4. In a soup pot over medium-high, heat the oil. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken, turning once, for 6 to 10 minutes, or until it is golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

5. Add the butter to the pan. When it melts, add the onion, celery, and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until softened. Add the flour and thyme. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more.

6. Slowly whisk in the chicken stock. Add the corn cobs. Bring the liquid to a boil. Lower the heat, return the chicken thighs to the pan, and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Remove and discard the corn cobs from the pan. Add the potatoes and continue cooking for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife.

8. Remove the chicken from the soup. Transfer it to a cutting board and leave to cool. Chop or shred the chicken. Return the chicken to the pan and add the roasted peppers, corn kernels, and cream. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the soup returns to a boil and the corn is cooked through.

9. Stir in the parsley. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with scallions.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick