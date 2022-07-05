Boston man held without bail in Boston Common stabbing

Carter is due back in court July 12 for a dangerousness hearing, prosecutors said. The stabbing victim is expected to survive.

T Jay Carter appeared in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with the intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 39-year-old Boston man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerous hearing during his arraignment Tuesday in the alleged stabbing of a male victim on Boston Common over the weekend, officials said.

“I’m grateful that the victim will recover from his grievous injuries,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “This attack happened in broad daylight, in a location highly trafficked by families, tourists and community members. We have a duty to create safe communities for everyone who spends time in our city.”

Carter’s attorney, Steven Sack, declined to comment on the case.

Carter allegedly stabbed a victim on Boston Common at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, prosecutors said. Police arrived to find the victim bleeding on Tremont Street while Carter allegedly rode away on a bicycle, according to the statement.

Officers later found Carter on Boylston Street, identifying him through descriptions of his clothing, tattoos, and bicycle, and found a silver folding knife in his possession, prosecutors said.

Police took Carter to department headquarters, where he allegedly became combative during an interview with detectives and during the booking process, kicking, spitting on, and threatening to kill multiple officers, according to the statement.

