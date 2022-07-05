Boy, 13, arrested with loaded gun in car, Boston police say

The statement said officers on patrol had initially spotted a car traveling with a license plate that did not match its registration. The driver, later identified as the juvenile, initially refused to pull over when cops activated their sirens, the statement said.

In a statement, police said officers arrested the youth, who wasn’t named because of his age, around 11:34 p.m. in the area of 144 Columbia Rd.

Boston police on Monday night arrested a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a car while in possession of a loaded handgun, authorities said.

The boy kept driving at a slow rate of speed but eventually stopped the car, police said.

“Officers removed the juvenile male and, as they conducted a pat frisk of his person, observed a firearm fall from his leg area to the ground,” the statement said. “The firearm was determined to be a .380 Ruger loaded with one (1) round in the chamber and (5) rounds in the magazine.”

Now the teen is facing criminal charges.

The statement said he’s “expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to wit: Unlawful Possession of a firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Operation of a Motor-Vehicle Without a license, Attached Registration Plates, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Refusal to stop for a Police Officer.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the boy’s family had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.