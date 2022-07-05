Campground in White Mountains closed due to bear ‘showing no fear of humans’

A New Hampshire campground in the White Mountains is closed to campers because of a black bear that has shown it is not afraid of people, the US Forest Service said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Fourth Iron Campground is closed until further notice, the Forest Service said. The campground is located off Crawford Notch Road and is about 6 miles east of Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, N.H.

“Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans,” the agency said on Facebook. “For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time.”