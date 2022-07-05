Chatham police investigate antisemitic flyers

Chatham police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found Tuesday along the side of Bridge Street and Stage Harbor Road, officials said.

The flyers were left inside plastic bags that had been weighted with rocks, and they appeared to have been “randomly dropped, or thrown from a vehicle, with no specific person or location as an intended target,” Chatham police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“The Chatham Police Department takes these types of incidents seriously and will exhaust all resources to identify those responsible,” the statement said.