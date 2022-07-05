Chatham police investigate antisemitic flyers

Chatham police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found Tuesday along the side of Bridge Street and Stage Harbor Road, officials said.
The flyers were left inside plastic bags that had been weighted with rocks, and they appeared to have been “randomly dropped, or thrown from a vehicle, with no specific person or location as an intended target,” Chatham police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
“The Chatham Police Department takes these types of incidents seriously and will exhaust all resources to identify those responsible,” the statement said.
The same antisemitic flyer has been found distributed in other communities and other states as recently as the holiday weekend, according to the statement. Police did not identify the group behind the flyers but said the Anti-Defamation League describes the organization as working “to cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories.”
Police asked residents on Bridge Street and Stage Harbor Road to review any outside surveillance or doorbell cameras for video of any person or vehicle discarding materials between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Video can be sent to Chatham police Sergeant Louis Malzone at louis.malzone@chathampolicema.com.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.