Chelsea police seek person of interest in midafternoon shootout in McDonald’s parking lot

Chelsea police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a midafternoon shootout between people in two vehicles Tuesday in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Revere Beach Parkway, officials said.
Police responded to a report at 1:56 p.m. of shots fired in the parking lot in the Prattville section of the city, the department said in a statement.
Witnesses said passengers in two vehicles exchanged gunfire in the lot. No one was injured, but a stray bullet narrowly missed a patron sitting inside a nearby Dunkin Donuts, the statement said.
A white vehicle that may have been a Zipcar short-term rental fled the area onto Sagamore Avenue, and a black Volkswagen was abandoned in the lot when two male occupants fled on foot, police said.
Video evidence shows that the people involved in the incident knew each other and that it was not a random act, according to police.
Police released a photograph of the person of interest, who appear to have a beard and shoulder-length hair and to have worn a white tank top, black shorts, and black slide sandals over socks.
State Police said on Twitter at 3:10 p.m. that troopers and K-9 teams were assisting Chelsea police in the search for a suspect in the area of Route 16 and Washington and Sagamore avenues.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.
We have patrols and K9 teams assisting @CityofChelseaPD in investigating a shots fired in the area of Route 16/Washington Ave/Sagamore Ave. Suspect search ongoing.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2022
