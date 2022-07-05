Crowd in Maine shoots fireworks at police aiding shooting victim

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in a Maine city deployed pepper balls on Monday night when members of a crowd shot fireworks at the officers, who were attending to a shooting victim.

Portland police said they responded to a report of a man who had been shot near a park on Monday night. Police said they were rendering aid to the victim when a crowd nearby became hostile and discharged fireworks at them.

The fireworks were mortar-style fireworks and several officers were hit by sparks, police said. Police said no officers were seriously injured.