Danvers devising plan to fight climate change, increase resilience

Danvers has launched an effort to help fight climate change and better protect the town from its effects.
Through Resilient Danvers, the town will create a climate action plan identifying strategies to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions. The document will also detail ways the town can bolster its emergency preparedness for flooding, storms, and other climate-related events, and steps it can take to enhance its economic, environmental, and social resilience to climate impacts.
Officials will seek community input into the plan through an online survey later this summer. They will also be convening focus groups, and creating a Climate Action Advisory Committee. A newly launched website, resilient.danversma.gov, will provide up-to-date information on the project. “Embarking on the climate action planning process will put the town on a path towards community resiliency and a healthy environment for everyone who lives and works in Danvers,” said Clint Allen, assistant utility director for the town’s Electric Department, which is leading the initiative.
