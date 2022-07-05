Divers recover body of Lynn man who fell off inflatable raft in Winchester lake

The statement described Garcia as an “apparent drowning victim” and said he had been spotted “going under the water yesterday off Shannon Beach in Winchester after he fell off an inflatable float at approximately 5:50 PM.”

In a statement, State Police identified the man as Alford Garcia, whose body was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in Upper Mystic Lake.

State Police divers on Tuesday recovered the body of a 52-year-old Lynn man who had gone missing after falling off an inflatable raft Monday in the area of Shannon Beach in Winchester, authorities said.

Authorities said the investigation “suggests that Mr. Garcia attempted to make it back to shore, became tired and began to struggle in the water, and then went beneath the water. Witnesses attempted to rescue Mr. Garcia but were not able to locate him.”

According to the statement, State Police divers and patrols, Environmental Police officers, and personnel from the Winchester and Stoneham Fire and Police departments conducted an “extensive search” until late into the night Monday but couldn’t find Garcia at the time.

On Tuesday morning, the statement said, State Police divers used a sonar device to find Garcia’s body.

A group of people in the parking lot of New Shannon Beach where authorities searched on Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“The sonar detected an image at a depth of about 13 feet in an area with practically zero visibility to the human eye,” the statement said. “Divers then dove onto the target image, determined it was Mr. Garcia’s body, and recovered him. The State Police Crime Scene Services Section documented the recovery area.”

Officials said the area where Garcia had been using the float was posted as an “unsupervised area” with no lifeguards.

The investigation into Garcia’s death is being led by investigation into the incident is being led by State Police detectives assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, according to the statement.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, authorities said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.