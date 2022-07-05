Explore our town-by-town search of candidates running for office in Rhode Island this year

PROVIDENCE — More than 3,400 people are running for office in Rhode Island this year.

Approximately 2,245 of the candidates are registered as Democrats while 811 are Republicans. More than 150 candidates say they are independents. Some 217 candidates are seeking nonpartisan local positions.

Of the 3,428 total candidates, seven were rejected and 12 withdrew their candidacy by July 1, the deadline by which candidates could declare a run for any office in Rhode Island.