RI POLITICS

Explore our town-by-town search of candidates running for office in Rhode Island this year

More than 3,400 candidates have until July 15 to collect signatures and submit their nomination papers to qualify to appear on the Sept. 13 primary or the Nov. 8 general election

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated July 5, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Pamela Hughes fills out her ballot at Providence City Hall as early voting begins during the 2020 general election, Oct. 14, 2020.David Goldman/Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — More than 3,400 people are running for office in Rhode Island this year.

Approximately 2,245 of the candidates are registered as Democrats while 811 are Republicans. More than 150 candidates say they are independents. Some 217 candidates are seeking nonpartisan local positions.

Of the 3,428 total candidates, seven were rejected and 12 withdrew their candidacy by July 1, the deadline by which candidates could declare a run for any office in Rhode Island.

Candidates now have until July 15 to collect signatures and submit their nomination papers to qualify to have their names on the ballot for the Sept. 13 primary or the Nov. 8 general election.

Search for candidates in your town below.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.

