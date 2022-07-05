Firefighter suffers minor injury battling Somerville blaze

A three-alarm fire tore through a multifamily home in Somerville on the Fourth of July and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, and the firefighter was treated and released from the hospital on Monday, according to Somerville Fire Assistant Chief Christopher Major.

Crews responded to 1241 Broadway about 5:25 p.m. on Monday and struck a second alarm when they arrived and faced heavy fire billowing from the second floor of the three-story home, Major said. A third alarm was struck about 15 minutes later, drawing assistance from fire departments in multiple surrounding communities.