Firefighter suffers minor injury battling Somerville blaze

A three-alarm fire tore through a multifamily home in Somerville on the Fourth of July and a firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, officials said.
No other injuries were reported, and the firefighter was treated and released from the hospital on Monday, according to Somerville Fire Assistant Chief Christopher Major.
Crews responded to 1241 Broadway about 5:25 p.m. on Monday and struck a second alarm when they arrived and faced heavy fire billowing from the second floor of the three-story home, Major said. A third alarm was struck about 15 minutes later, drawing assistance from fire departments in multiple surrounding communities.
Multiple people on the third floor escaped after being alerted by smoke detectors, Major said. No one else was in the home, he said.
Firefighters worked the blaze for about 45 minutes before getting it under control. The fire was contained to the second and third floors, but the first floor sustained heavy smoke and water damage, Major said.
An estimate of the damage leveled by the fire was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
The converted three-family home was built in 1910 and was assessed this year at $1,355,100, according to property records.
