Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Somerville commercial laundry

Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon battled a three-alarm blaze at a commercial laundry facility in Somerville, getting the fire under control by early evening, officials said.

Cambridge Fire Department officials said they were providing mutual aid to Somerville firefighters working to extinguish the flames at 30 Inner Belt Road. A third alarm had been struck by about 5:15 p.m., Cambridge fire said on Twitter.

A Somerville Fire Department dispatcher, who declined to give his name, said shortly before 6:30 that the fire at the Angelica Corporation had been knocked down.