Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Somerville commercial laundry

Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon battled a three-alarm blaze at a commercial laundry facility in Somerville, getting the fire under control by early evening, officials said.
Cambridge Fire Department officials said they were providing mutual aid to Somerville firefighters working to extinguish the flames at 30 Inner Belt Road. A third alarm had been struck by about 5:15 p.m., Cambridge fire said on Twitter.
A Somerville Fire Department dispatcher, who declined to give his name, said shortly before 6:30 that the fire at the Angelica Corporation had been knocked down.
Cambridge fire officials said they had dispatched two fire engines, a ladder truck, a division chief, and an additional squad of firefighters to help extinguish the blaze.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Update on the mutual aid response to @SomervilleCity: The 3rd alarm has now been ordered, Box 3-1423, for a commercial laundry at 30 Inner Belt Rd in Somerville. Cambridge Engines 5 & 4, Ladder 1, Squad 2, & Division Chief 1 are now working at the fire.— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 5, 2022
Update: the 2nd alarm has been ordered in Somerville, their box 2-1423, for the fire in a commercial laundry on Inner Belt Rd. Cambridge Engine 5, Squad 2, & Division 1 are en route to the fire. Cambridge Engine 4 & Ladder 1 will cover in Teele Sq. https://t.co/TfMKPma3rs— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 5, 2022
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.