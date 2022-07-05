Four injured when car crashes into tree in Wakefield

Two people had to be extricated from the vehicle that crashed near 131 Vernon St. at 2:41 p.m., according to a statement from Wakefield police.

Four people were injured when a car crashed into a tree in Wakefield Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the trapped occupants , the statement said.

One person was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, a second was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance, and the other two were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

The identities and medical conditions of the occupants were not released.

Wakefield police and State Police are investigating.

This story will be updated if more information is released.

