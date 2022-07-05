Framingham panel seeks public input on preparing for natural emergencies

Framingham residents are invited to offer their views on how the city can best prepare for future natural emergencies, at a virtual public meeting Monday, July 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.

A city working group is creating a plan identifying steps Framingham can take to ease the impacts of natural hazards such as flooding, snowstorms, high winds, and extreme temperatures that are expected to worsen due to climate change.

At the upcoming meeting, the group — comprised of city officials and community members — will provide an overview of the project and offer attendees a chance to provide their input into the developing plan.