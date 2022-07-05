Framingham panel seeks public input on preparing for natural emergencies

Framingham residents are invited to offer their views on how the city can best prepare for future natural emergencies, at a virtual public meeting Monday, July 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.
A city working group is creating a plan identifying steps Framingham can take to ease the impacts of natural hazards such as flooding, snowstorms, high winds, and extreme temperatures that are expected to worsen due to climate change.
At the upcoming meeting, the group — comprised of city officials and community members — will provide an overview of the project and offer attendees a chance to provide their input into the developing plan.
Advertisement
Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, a Northampton-based firm, is assisting the city in creating the plan. If the document is adopted by the city and approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Framingham would be eligible to apply for federal hazard mitigation funds.
For more information on the plan and the July 11 meeting, go to framinghamma.gov/hazardmitigation.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.