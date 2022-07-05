Hull eighth-grader makes a difference with clothing drive for children in need

As an eighth-grader at Hull’s Memorial Middle School, Emily Irby organized a clothing drive that brought in 640 items for children in need.

The clothing went to Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit that provides children in poverty with essential items such as clothes and school supplies.

Irby organized the clothing drive as part of her work as Hull’s 2022 Ambassador to Project 351, a group of Massachusetts students selected by their school districts to develop their leadership skills and work for positive change in their communities.