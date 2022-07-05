Man, 71, found dead in Merrimack River near Amesbury

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Merrimack River near Amesbury early Tuesday morning near a bridge that carries Interstate 95 across the river, officials said.
People in the area alerted police after discovering the 71-year-old man’s body near the Whittier Bridge, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
Amesbury police notified the Coast Guard of the body shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman. Noel said a crew from the Coast Guard’s Merrimack River station in Newburyport recovered the body as it floated between the Whittier Bridge and Chains Bridge, which is about 400 yards downriver.
Advertisement
Police did not release the man’s name, pending notification of family.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim,” Newburyport police said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Dani Sinclair at 978-462-4411. The man’s death is under investigation by Newburyport police and State Police, the statement said.
Chains Bridge connects Newburyport and Amesbury with Deer Island, where a woman and her 6-year-old son died in June after the child slipped into the water while fishing and his 30-year-old mother jumped in to try to rescue him.
Between 2010 and 2022, news media reported 31 drownings and 21 near-drownings in the Merrimack, which runs along the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Most of those instances involved individuals who were swimming or boating, and all but four were accidents.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.