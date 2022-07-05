Man, 71, found dead in Merrimack River near Amesbury

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Merrimack River near Amesbury early Tuesday morning near a bridge that carries Interstate 95 across the river, officials said.

People in the area alerted police after discovering the 71-year-old man’s body near the Whittier Bridge, the Newburyport Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Amesbury police notified the Coast Guard of the body shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman. Noel said a crew from the Coast Guard’s Merrimack River station in Newburyport recovered the body as it floated between the Whittier Bridge and Chains Bridge, which is about 400 yards downriver.