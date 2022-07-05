Man charged with brandishing replica gun at people before Winthrop July 4 parade

The statement said that as preparations were underway Saturday for the Winthrop parade, Gill sat atop a military vehicle in a Revere Street parking lot and pointed a replica assault weapon at passing cars. One vehicle was occupied by two people who allegedly heard Gill say “head shot, boom,” as they drove by.

In a statement, Hayden’s office said 23-year-old Gregory Gill was arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. A not guilty plea was entered for Gill, and bail was set at $500, Hayden’s office said. A lawyer for Gill declined to comment.

A Winthrop man was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly brandishing a replica assault weapon before a July 4th parade in town Saturday and threatening to shoot people with it, at one point allegedly telling occupants of a passing vehicle, “head shot, boom,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.

The victims, the statement continued, flagged down a Winthrop officer, and the replica gun was later found inside the military vehicle, and Gill was arrested.

“We just witnessed six people slaughtered as they attended a July 4th parade outside Chicago,” Hayden said in the statement. “At this national moment in America, one can only begin to fathom the terror of seeing an apparent assault weapon pointed at you. This incident reminds us that a dangerous weapon in the wrong hands can change lives and communities in an instant. This man’s victims had no reason to believe that the gun trained on them was anything short of the real thing. My office is treating these acts with the seriousness they deserve.”

The statement said prosecutors had initially requested $2,000 bail at arraignment, and that Judge Steven Key imposed the lower amount while also requiring Gill to remain under home confinement, submit to GPS monitoring, possess no guns, and stay away from and have no contact with the identified victims.

Gill’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.