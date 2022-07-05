One dead, one injured in Fourth of July shooting in Randolph

One man has died and another man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph on Monday night, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said.
The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in a parking area near 44 Mazzeo Drive, the district attorney’s office said. Mojitos Country Club is an entertainment complex, according to its website.
The Randolph Fire Department transported two wounded men to a Boston hospital for treatment, Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a news release Monday night.
The district attorney’s office reported in a statement overnight that one of the men had died at the hospital.
Advertisement
Authorities did not release the victims’ names.
Marag and the district attorney’s office said there is no active threat to the neighborhood.
The shooting is under investigation by Randolph police and State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk district attorney’s office, officials said.
Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this release.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.