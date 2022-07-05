Police investigating death of 55-year-old man found in Brockton apartment

Authorities are investigating after a 55-year-old man was found dead inside a Brockton apartment on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Jose Romero, of Brockton, was found after police received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from an employee of the Campello High Rise at 1380 Main St. saying a tenant had been found unresponsive, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The building is an elder community run by the Brockton Housing Authority, according to the authority’s website.