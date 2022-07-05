Providence Police, attorney general investigating after video captures officer smashing handcuffed man’s face into pavement

Captain Stephen Gencarella, a 25-year veteran, and Lt. Matthew Jennette, who has been on the force for 17 years, were arresting a man at India Point Park on July 3.

PROVIDENCE — The Providence Police Department and the attorney general’s office are investigating an incident Sunday involving two police supervisors after one was filmed smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement during an arrest.

A 51-second video obtained by GoLocalProv and shared on YouTube shows the supervisors struggling with the man next to parked vehicles. Gencarella pulls the man down on top of him, and as the man tries to get up, Jennette grabs his arms and brings him down onto his stomach. Gencarella bends the man’s legs up, as Jennette handcuffs him.

Jeannette then picks up his police radio and appears to make a call, while keeping his left hand on the man’s back. The man remains lying face-down on the pavement as Gencarella reaches up and grabs the man by the back of the head, and then smashes his face down onto the ground.

There are audible screams on the grainy cell-phone video.

A spokeswoman for the police department said Tuesday the Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating. There was no information about the man who was arrested or the officers’ status. The department did not immediately release a police report or body camera footage on Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office said that it had also joined the investigation. Spokesman Brian Hodge said the police department notified the office about the arrest and circumstances on Tuesday.

Two years ago, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha expanded the office’s ability to review the use of force by police in Rhode Island to include less-than-deadly uses of force that result in serious bodily injury, and allegations of excessive force.

Law enforcement agencies also report the use of deadly force and in-custody deaths to the attorney general’s office.

The Providence Police Department, like many others, has a policy requiring officers to intervene when they observe another officer using excessive force. The department also has training on how officers can use force; officers are trained to avoid the head and heart, generally considered “red zones” because of the risk of serious injury or death.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.