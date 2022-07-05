Runaway boat goes in circles after two people fall out off Marshfield; no injuries reported

A runaway boat was brought to a halt Tuesday morning after two people riding in it were ejected into the water near Brant Rock Beach in Marshfield, the US Coast Guard said.
The two passengers were picked up by a fishing vessel and were not injured, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman.
Meanwhile, the boat continued running in tight circles until workers with Sea Tow South Shore managed to wrangle it by entangling the engine, bringing the boat to a stop, Noel said.
The Coast Guard was notified of the incident at about 10:52 a.m.
Noel did not have information on the type of vessel but said it was rented from a nearby marina. He said this case serves as an example for other boaters to use a killswitch to ensure their boat’s engine shuts down if the driver falls out.
“This is why killswitches are extremely important,” he said. “Had they had one attached ... it would have immediately turned off.”
