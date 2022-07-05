Runaway boat goes in circles after two people fall out off Marshfield; no injuries reported

A runaway boat was brought to a halt Tuesday morning after two people riding in it were ejected into the water near Brant Rock Beach in Marshfield, the US Coast Guard said.

The two passengers were picked up by a fishing vessel and were not injured, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Meanwhile, the boat continued running in tight circles until workers with Sea Tow South Shore managed to wrangle it by entangling the engine, bringing the boat to a stop, Noel said.