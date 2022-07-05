Salem uses federal funds to boost alternative transportation

Salem is using $1.3 million in federal funds to help meet its local transportation needs.

Mayor Kim Driscoll recently announced that the city has allocated the money to support alternative transportation measures aimed at reducing traffic congestion, making local roadways safer, and lessening the city’s carbon footprint.

The money includes $856,787 of the funds Salem has been allotted from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $372,000 it received through the Community Project Funding program.