Salem uses federal funds to boost alternative transportation

Salem is using $1.3 million in federal funds to help meet its local transportation needs.
Mayor Kim Driscoll recently announced that the city has allocated the money to support alternative transportation measures aimed at reducing traffic congestion, making local roadways safer, and lessening the city’s carbon footprint.
The money includes $856,787 of the funds Salem has been allotted from the American Rescue Plan Act, and $372,000 it received through the Community Project Funding program.
Of the $1.3 million, $400,000 will support the continuation of the city’s Salem Skipper on-demand shuttle, which has provided nearly 70,000 rides in the city since it launched in December 2020.
Another $363,787 will be used to expand the Bluebikes bikeshare program in Salem, allowing the city to add seven new stations to the network and 44 new bikes.
The city is also allotting $465,000 to support the creation of a conceptual design for a proposed commuter rail station in South Salem.
