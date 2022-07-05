Small plane crashes into woods at Connecticut Boy Scout camp

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A single-engine plane trying to reach Waterbury Airport in Plymouth crashed Tuesday into a Boy Scout camp in Terryville, landing in woods, about a quarter of a mile from campers, according to the Connecticut Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

No campers or programs at Camp Mattatuck were affected by the crash, the council said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The FAA said the Cessna 185 crashed around 1 p.m. and only the pilot was on board. Officials told multiple news outlets the pilot suffered minor injuries. A photo taken by the Terryville Fire Department and posted online showed extensive damage to the plane, which was caught up in trees and branches.