8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations, according to officials.

Police said the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

“We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots,” Kaayla Laanaee told WCCO-TV. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees. I was just ducking by the lake.”