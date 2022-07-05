Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam soldiers for ‘incredible heroism’

Edward N. Kaneshiro, a staff sergeant in the Army, was an infantry squad leader when he and his men were ambushed. Biden described how Kaneshiro single-handedly cleared an enemy trench, making it possible for his men and two other squads to escape and regroup. Kaneshiro was killed in action during another operation.

“It’s just astounding when you hear what each of them have done,” Biden said, announcing the awards in front of an audience at the White House. “They went far above and beyond the call of duty.”

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday honored four Vietnam-era soldiers for what he called “acts of incredible heroism,” bestowing on them the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military honor, nearly a half-century after the end of the conflict in Southeast Asia.

Dwight W. Birdwell, an Army specialist, helped to drive back as many as 1,000 enemy troops during an assault on a Saigon base during the Tet Offensive in January 1968. After being wounded and ordered onto a medevac helicopter, Biden recounted, Birdwell slipped out the other side of the helicopter to continue fighting.

Dennis M. Fujii, an Army specialist, was a crew chief of a helicopter ambulance that was shot down in Laos in 1971, landing in the middle of a firefight. Rescue helicopters were unable to get to the wounded Fujii, who later waved off more attempts as too dangerous, Biden told the audience Tuesday. He stayed to tend to other wounded soldiers for two days, and when the rescue helicopter was finally able to retrieve him, it too was shot down, stranding him for two more days.

John J. Duffy, an Army major, repeatedly risked his life in 1972 to direct airstrikes against the enemy during an assault on the 11th Airborne Battalion, Biden said. Duffy remained behind as the base was overrun and was the last person to evacuate, saving one last soldier who was shot in the foot and had fallen out of a helicopter as it took off. Duffy jumped out and helped the soldier back onto the helicopter.

Duffy served three tours in Vietnam and later became a successful author, once being nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for his poetry.

Biden said the four awards Tuesday were the result of a congressionally mandated review of the actions of Asian Americans, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump allies subpoenaed by Georgia grand jury

ATLANTA — The Fulton County grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election subpoenaed several close advisers to the former president Tuesday, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The subpoenas, which were approved July 5 by the judge presiding over the grand jury, summon senior members of Trump’s legal team, including Giuliani and legal advisers Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell, all of whom have knowledge of Trump’s attempts to tamper with the election process in battleground states such as Georgia, according to the documents.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and the conservative pundit Jacki Pick Deason were also subpoenaed by the grand jury.

The grand jury’s subpoena of Giuliani cites his December 2020 testimony before the Georgia Legislature, during which he claimed to have evidence of widespread voter fraud. Giuliani presented lawmakers with a video claiming election workers had produced ‘’suitcases’' full of unlawful ballots during counting at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Investigators dismissed the claims shortly thereafter.

‘’Despite this, the Witness made additional statements, both to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings, claiming widespread voter fraud in Georgia during the November 2020 election and using the now-debunked State Farm video in support of those statements,’’ the subpoena says.

The jury believes Giuliani ‘’possesses unique knowledge concerning communications between himself, former President Trump, the Trump Campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,’’ according to the subpoena.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched an investigation into Trump’s potential election interference in Georgia in February 2021, not long after the Post reported the former president had pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ‘’find 11,780 votes’' in an hourlong call.

WASHINGTON POST

Vermont’s Leahy enters rehab after hip replacement surgery

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Senator Patrick Leahy has been discharged from in-patient treatment after undergoing hip replacement surgery and he is now in rehabilitation, his office said Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Leahy’s office said the 82-year-old is continuing to recover and is focusing on his physical therapy regimen.

Leahy fell and broke his hip last Wednesday in his Virginia home. He underwent surgery on Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pa. governor nominee in baseless claim against Wolf COVID policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, has made a campaign staple out of the allegation that Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths — a baseless claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence.

In fact, layers of inspections by researchers have pointed to entirely something different — nursing home employees ushering in the virus every day — while investigators found administrators flouting staffing requirements or infection-control procedures.

Further, no Pennsylvania nursing home has leveled any such claim like Mastriano’s, and a national nursing home trade association has agreed with the findings of researchers who say the spread of the virus in nursing homes directly correlated to community spread.

Regardless, Mastriano has repeated the unfounded claim in front of friendly audiences, weaponizing COVID-19 in an effort to hurt Democrats in one of the nation’s most important governor’s races in this midterm election cycle.

Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who won the Republican nomination while trafficking in conspiracy theories, seemingly came out of nowhere to become a rising force in right-wing politics primarily by leading antishutdown rallies in the pandemic’s early days.

Opposition to the shutdowns and mask and vaccine mandates are a central plank in Mastriano’s campaign.

It is also a key line of attack for Mastriano against Democrats, including the party’s gubernatorial nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office helped defend Wolf’s pandemic policies against court challenges.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



