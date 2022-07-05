Chaos at July Fourth events as fireworks are mistaken for gunshots

“It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said Monday. “While we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become our weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition.”

Crowds panicked and ran from loud noises in Orlando, Harrisburg, Pa., and Washington, suggesting a nation on edge following a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings, including one Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., that left seven people dead.

Scenes of chaos unfolded at Fourth of July celebrations in several cities nationwide, as the booming sounds of fireworks were apparently mistaken for gunshots, sending scores of revelers fleeing for cover.

Advertisement

The bloodshed in the Chicago suburb of about 30,000 shattered the Fourth of July festivities.

In other cities, Americans were on high alert in public spaces, sensitive to loud noises and quick to disperse.

At a fireworks show in downtown Orlando, people fled as loud pops echoed throughout the area, and some spectators suffered minor injuries during the commotion, police said. Some people jumped into a nearby lake, an eyewitness told a local news channel. Authorities said that there was no shooting and that the confusion had probably been caused by the sound of fireworks.

In Harrisburg, the sound of firecrackers being thrown on the ground was probably the cause of panic among hundreds of people right before the main fireworks show, police told the local ABC News affiliate. Authorities likewise said there was no shooting there.

In D.C., two loud noises near 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW prompted people nearby to flee toward the National Mall. Authorities on the scene confirmed the sounds were fireworks and said the noises probably sparked the alarm.

Actual shootings marred celebrations in other communities besides Highland Park.

Advertisement

In Philadelphia, gun shots were heard shortly before 10 p.m., amid a fireworks display near the city center. Videos circulating on social media show people running away and attempting to scale safety barriers as fireworks went off in the background.

Two police officers were shot but have been released after being treated at a hospital, according to Philadelphia's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw. She said that law enforcement was pursuing leads but that no arrests have been made.

In Minneapolis, eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations, according to officials.

Police said the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

“We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots,” Kaayla Laanaee told WCCO-TV. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees. I was just ducking by the lake.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.