Gunman appeared to shoot randomly and not target any specific group

The gunman “exited the roof, he dropped his rifle, he blended in with the crowd, and he escaped,” said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, who added that a rapid effort to trace the gun and review video evidence helped investigators identify a person of interest in the case.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The man held in the deaths of seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago appeared to have spent weeks planning the attack and wore women’s clothing during his getaway from a rooftop after firing more than 70 bullets, officials said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Covelli said the man, Robert E. Crimo III, who had not been charged as of midday Tuesday, had legally purchased in the Chicago area the rifle that was used in the attack. He had another rifle, apparently also bought legally, in the car with him when he was taken into custody Monday evening about 10 miles from the scene of the attack, the chief said.

More than 30 people were wounded by gunshots Monday morning in Highland Park, a lakefront suburb north of Chicago, officials said. Six died Monday, including one at a hospital, and a seventh died Tuesday. Covelli said that the shooting appeared to have been random, and that there was no indication that the victims had been targeted because of their race or religion.

The shooting came a week and a half after President Biden signed the most significant gun measure to clear Congress in nearly three decades, but it was unclear whether any of the new regulations would have stopped the gunman. He carried out his attack in a state that already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws, but is bordered by states where firearms are much easier to come by.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, the shooting Monday was the 15th this year in which at least four people were fatally shot in the United States.

Advertisement

The violence has focused attention on Highland Park’s 2013 ban on semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Illinois officials have long contended that legal and illegal weapons are easily purchased in surrounding states, hampering local laws’ effectiveness. Authorities said Tuesday that the suspected gunman, of nearby Highwood, legally purchased the rifles in the Chicago area but did not say exactly where.

They also have not specified the type of weapon used, only describing it as high powered and “similar to an AR-15.”

Highland Park’s clampdown survived a legal challenge from a local pediatrician and the Illinois State Rifle Association that ended at the US Supreme Court’s doorstep in 2015 when justices declined to hear the case.

At least six of the victims were adults. Law enforcement authorities have not yet released their names, but interviews with families and friends identified three of the victims:

— Nicolas Toledo, 76. He did not want to attend the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, but his disabilities required that he be around someone full-time. And the family was not going to skip the parade — even going so far as positioning chairs for a choice viewing spot at midnight the night before.

Toledo was sitting in his wheelchair along the parade route, between his son and a nephew, when the bullets started flying. “We realized our grandfather was hit,” said Xochil Toledo, his granddaughter. “We saw blood and everything splattered onto us.”

Advertisement

Toledo suffered three gunshot wounds, killing him. He had moved back to Highland Park a few months ago from Mexico at the urging of family members. He had been struck by a car while walking in Highland Park a few years ago in a prior stint living with family and had a range of medical issues resulting from that accident.

“We brought him over here so he could have a better life,” his granddaughter said. “His sons wanted to take care of him and be more in his life.”

— Jacki Sundheim, 63. A smile and a hug. Those were the guarantees every time Sundheim walked into Marlena Jayatilake’s spice shop in downtown Highland Park.

“She was such a beautiful human being, a beautiful ray of light,” Jayatilake said.

The North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Ill., confirmed she was killed. Sundheim was a member of the synagogue. She also worked coordinating events there. Janet Grable, a friend, said she went far beyond her expectations in planning the bar mitzvahs for both her kids and arranging special seating for her mother when she joined services while in town.

— Steve Straus, 88. A father of two, grandfather of four, and a financial adviser who, at 88, still took the train every day from his Highland Park home to his office at a brokerage firm in Chicago, Straus “should not have had to die this way,” his niece, Cynthia Straus, said in a phone interview.

Advertisement

“He was an honorable man who worked his whole life and looked out for his family and gave everyone the best he had,” his niece said. “He was kind and gentle and had huge intelligence and humor and wit.”

He was devoted to his wife, intensely close with his brother and extremely health-conscious, she said: “He exercised as if he were 50.”

And, she added, he should have been better protected.

“There’s kind of a mentality that this stuff doesn’t touch us,” she said. “And no one can think that way right now. We are in an internal war in this country. This country is turning on itself. And innocent people are dying.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.