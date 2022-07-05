What we know about the shooting in Highland Park

Here’s what we know so far.

A gunman shooting from a rooftop killed six people and wounded dozens more during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday morning. A 22-year-old man authorities described as a “person of interest” was taken into custody after an hourslong manhunt.

Police have not charged the man and said the investigation was in its early stages.

For hours after the shooting, hundreds of police officers fanned out across the region searching for the suspect, who they said was armed and dangerous. At about 6:30 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a Honda Fit matching the license plate belonging to Robert E. Crimo III, a man they said was a person of interest. When officers attempted to pull him over, he briefly led police on a chase before he was taken into custody.

Federal and local police were continuing their investigation at the scene along the parade route, where lawn chairs, strollers and blankets remained strewn about in a sign of the chaos and terror that followed the shooting.

The victims included a 76-year-old grandfather and a synagogue staff member.

Six people were killed, and dozens more, ranging in age from 8 to 85, were injured. Most of their identities have not been released.

One of the six who died, Nicolas Toledo, 76, was sitting along the route in his wheelchair when he was shot at least three times, according to his granddaughter. His son and his granddaughter’s boyfriend were also shot.

Another, Jacki Sundheim, a member of the North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Illinois, was identified by the synagogue, where she had worked as an events coordinator and teacher.

A high-powered rifle was used in the shooting.

Authorities said they recovered a high-powered rifle at the scene of the shooting, which appeared to match witnesses’ description of events.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is running tests on the recovered weapon and ammunition.

It was one of several shootings in recent days.

The shooting in Highland Park was the fourth in Illinois since Friday in which at least four people were shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The state has among the strictest gun-safety laws — universal background checks, red flag warnings and safe storage requirements — but is surrounded by states with fewer restrictions to gun ownership.

Just 10 hours before the parade shooting, at about midnight, five people were shot at a housing complex in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. On Friday, two people were killed and seven injured in two separate shootings in Chicago, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Also on Monday, there were shootings with four or more injured across the country in Boston; Sacramento, California; Kansas City, Missouri, and Richmond, Virginia, the group reported.