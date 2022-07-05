A cruel simplicity in dashing the right to choose

In “Roe ruling turns back the clock” (Opinion, June 25), columnist Joan Vennochi bemoans the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade but admits to her own personal ambivalence about abortion. However, the ruling is not about one’s own personal feelings. It’s about civil rights — specifically, a woman’s civil rights and her autonomy as a person. It’s about not being told by the government what to do with your own body and your own life. For many, it’s about the ability to pursue educational and economic advancement. For many single mothers without adequate financial or emotional support, it’s about being able to eat. And for many others, it’s a medical decision required for saving their own life; or moving on from sexual assault trauma; or terminating a hopelessly sick fetus that has no chance of survival outside the womb.

As put forth by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, adoption is not a practical or realistic solution and can come with its own trauma. Babies, after short hospital stays, might then be placed in foster care at state expense. Babies quickly become toddlers and school-age kids. There are not enough adoptive parents, let alone foster parents, to accommodate current needs, and states struggle with resources needed to accommodate the many children currently in the system. So, are red states planning to construct Dickensian orphanages at taxpayer expense to house all these additional children?

Cynthia Jaquith

Bolton





Pence says, ‘Life won.’ Whose life? What life?

Former vice president Mike Pence, responding to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, stated, “Life won.” Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously stated, “I would not give a fig for the simplicity this side of complexity, but I would give my life for the simplicity on the other side of complexity.”

Pence’s statement reveals the excruciating simplicity of his thinking, dismissing the complex circumstances affecting the “life” of a pregnant woman. For example, did the woman intend to become pregnant; was she raped or a victim of incest; is she able to support a child; is she healthy enough to sustain a pregnancy; will she have access to pre- and postnatal care, paid family leave, and child care; if she does not want or cannot support a child, how will she endure the physical and emotional effects of pregnancy, childbirth, and giving up her child for adoption?

Pence and others who think “life won” deny the complexities of life. Simplicity on the other side of the complex question of pregnancy is that a woman must be free to make her own choices for her life and her future. Only then does “life win.”

Diane Lande

Brookline





Court’s decision affects people of all gender identities

I am disappointed in how so many members of the media, organizations, and individuals erroneously describe the devastating effects of the decision to strike down Roe v. Wade as a woman’s issue. This decision affects the right to abortion for people of all gender identities, not just women. Excluding those who have a uterus and menstruate but do not identify as women, such as trans masculine and nonbinary people, sends a message that they don’t count, that they are not affected, and that they have no right to their fear and anger.

At a time when our country is specifically attacking trans and nonbinary bodies and communities, we cannot afford to be careless with language that further alienates and endangers our community members. Our trans and nonbinary communities are moving through their own layered experiences, and this is the time to show support and inclusion. We must call each other in and unite as we fight for our own and one another’s lives.

Elizabeth Dray

Arlington