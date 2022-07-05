Ending abortion rights will spell an assault on American liberties

Consider what abortion opponents have already done. By making it illegal to end a pregnancy after the implantation of an egg, something that occurs six to 10 days after fertilization, Louisiana has effectively declared a fertilized ovum has more rights than the woman carrying it.

The question for legislative policy-makers and the American judiciary — and thus almost inevitably for the high court itself — is whether, in the name of preventing abortions, states can now inhibit personal freedoms in ways that would have seemed inconceivable only a few months ago.

Our insular Supreme Court ideologues may imagine they have closed the book on federal abortion rights, but in reversing the court’s twice-affirmed, half-century recognition of such a constitutional right, they have ushered in an era of abortion-related political conflicts.

Is that really acceptable to today’s America? Or to a court that purports to believe in individual liberty?

Abortion foes have long labeled any pregnancy, from the moment of conception, as an unborn child. But an assemblage of cells very early in a pregnancy is not a child. Still in the germinal stage and smaller than a poppy seed, it hasn’t even reached the embryonic stage and won’t for several weeks after fertilization. Only at nine weeks or so after fertilization will it enter the fetal stage.

Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey had set viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, as the juncture at which states could restrict abortion rights. Anti-abortion crusaders had long sought to find a persuasive alternative standard.

That’s what Mississippi’s 15-week statute tried to do. After 12 weeks of gestation, the state said, a fetus’s heart is beating, its vital organs are developing, it has begun moving in the womb, and it “has taken on ‘the human form’ in all relevant aspects.” Although Mississippi’s limit would have spelled a significant reduction in the Roe/Casey framework, it would at least have been in the range in which elective abortion becomes illegal in much of western and central Europe.

But there is neither prenatal development nor western world precedent to support a ban from the moment of implantation onward. That reflects only a belief on the part of some religions that a fertilized ovum or zygote is a child. The same of course is true with the effort to outlaw birth-control methods that keep a fertilized egg from attaching.

And regardless of whether one believes viability or 15 weeks is the appropriate standard for ending abortions that don’t risk the life or health of the mother, forcing a girl or woman to continue a pregnancy that results from rape or incest prior to such a point is not just theocratic, it’s tyrannical. Yet that’s where the anti-abortion community has largely landed. Speaking on CNN about an Ohio 10-year-old girl who was six weeks pregnant as the result of rape, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem rejected the idea that the child should be able to have an abortion unless necessary to save her life.

That rape victim had to go to a neighboring state to end her pregnancy. But state policy-makers are now contemplating ways to keep pregnant residents from traveling for abortions. Currently, those efforts are focused mostly on others who might aid those travels financially or otherwise. In Missouri, the state attorney general is threatening a lawsuit against city officials in St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, if they pursue a policy of providing aid for residents or workers to travel to Kansas for abortions.

The civil-suit vigilantism that Texas has pioneered, where anyone can sue any person who aids another in obtaining an abortion, is onerous enough. But anti-abortion efforts are unlikely to stop there. President Biden said on Friday that he expects some states will move to prosecute interstate travel to obtain an abortion. “People are gonna be shocked when the first state. . . tries to arrest a woman for crossing a state line to get health services,” he said, adding that though some doubt things will come to that, “it’s gonna happen.”

One hopes the president is wrong but fears he is prescient here.

Meanwhile, we’ll no doubt see a wide array of laws, legal actions, and court challenges over medication abortions, which now account for more than 40 percent of all pregnancy terminations. Although the FDA allows the delivery of those pills by mail, their use is illegal in states that have banned abortion. But how such a prohibition will be carried out remains a huge question.

Expect a black market to develop for those medications. Further, given the difficulty of curtailing the supply, it’s reasonable to suspect we’ll eventually see efforts to prosecute women discovered to have used them in states where abortion is illegal.

These and other issues will occupy our political and legal system for years, generating efforts to restrict American liberties — and legal challenges to them. All that will be part of the legacy of this court’s myopic decision on abortion rights.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.