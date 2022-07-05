Thrift stores can fill a key need

I read with dismay the June 24 letter “Clothing insecurity must be included in the inflation conversation,” and was pleased to see the Friday Business section story “For thrift stores, hard times can be busy times.” I work in a thrift shop in a church in an urban neighborhood. Our clothing is of good quality and priced low. For example, all slacks, jeans, blouses, and jerseys are $3. Children could be outfitted in quality clothing for little cost. Readers should take a tour of local thrift stores. They’re an underrated gem.

Eileen Sorrentino