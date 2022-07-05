Timeless advice for the US Senate: The Baker’s Dozen speech

For 126 years, it has been a tradition that the Senate come into session on Feb. 22 each year for the purpose of having a member of the body read aloud George Washington’s Farewell Address. It is one of those peculiar traditions that cloak the chamber in a garland of history and render it one of the world’s most distinctive legislative bodies.

It was given by Baker 13 years after his departure from the Senate and stands as a period piece describing how the Senate itself was changing in his time in the capital. In reading it aloud every year, and perhaps heeding its lessons, current Senate leaders (and the 98 other members) might find inspiration and guideposts for their own conduct in a body divided mathematically, philosophically, and temperamentally.

“In some ways this speech was a statement about Howard Baker’s life,” his longtime aide Tommy Griscom told me in a telephone conversation the other day. “It was his way of talking about the character and nature of being a United States senator. Senators today might read this and learn from it.”

The speech sets out 13 lessons for members of the Senate and its leaders. Here are some of them:

“Have a genuine and decent respect for differing points of view.” This principle today is honored only in the breach. Listen to Baker’s counsel: “Remember that even members of the opposition party are susceptible to persuasion and redemption on a surprising number of issues. Understanding these shifting sands is the beginning of wisdom for Senate leaders.”

“Listen more often than you speak.” For this, Baker leaned on the wisdom of his father-in-law, Republican Senator Everett Dirksen (senator, 1951-1969), who told him when he first entered the Senate, “Occasionally allow yourself the luxury of an unexpressed thought.”

“Work with the President, whoever he or she may be, whenever possible.” This is a lesson Baker learned in real time, when he became majority leader after the 1980 Ronald Reagan landslide created a GOP majority for the first time since 1955. He deferred to the new president’s priorities and set out to create Republican unity. “Would I have done the same with a President of the opposition party?” he asked. “Lyndon Johnson did with President Eisenhower, and history proved him right as well.”

“Tell the truth, whether you have to or not.” This rule requires only one sentence of explanation: “Remember that your word is your only currency; devalue it and your effectiveness as a Senate leader is over.”

“Be patient.” Baker was nothing if not patient, and he stretched the definition of “patience” to include tolerance of the peculiar habits of the lawmakers whom he tried to lead. That included holding a vote until one lawmaker completed his amorous constituent service during a vital debate — an episode that did not please, but did not deter, the majority leader. But from the delay in the bedroom to the sense of urgency in the caucus room, Baker saw the value of patience; he worked for 18 years to persuade his colleagues to permit Senate proceedings to be televised, and, after all that effort, it did not happen until a year after he departed the Senate.

“Be civil, and encourage others to do likewise.” Baker urged that — it’s the 13th, or Baker’s dozen, element of advice — by example for the more than the quarter-century he served in the Senate, and his legacy above all is an abiding civility. Today he might be criticized for lacking ideological commitment or for being complicit in unforgivable compromise. That would not have dissuaded him. But had he given his speech today rather than 24 years ago, he probably would not have made this remark: “Having seen political passion erupt into physical violence, I do not share the view of those who say that politics today are meaner or more debased than ever.”

Baker died in 2014. But the last sentence of his speech demands attention. It is both acknowledgment and admonition, and Baker would commend it to today’s leadership with even more fervor than he did nearly a quarter-century ago:

“America expects better of its leaders than this, and it deserves better.”

David M. Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.