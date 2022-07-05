Celtics announce Summer League roster

The Celtics have not had first-round picks in the last two drafts, and last week they agreed to trade 2020 first-rounder Aaron Nesmith to the Pacers in the Malcolm Brogdon deal, so it’s no surprise that Boston’s summer league roster is low on star power.
But there are some familiar and intriguing names. The lone player on a full NBA contract is Sam Hauser, who last weekend agreed to a three-year deal. The Celtics are hopeful that the sharp-shooting forward can become a contributor next season, and that possibility would be jump-started by a strong showing in Las Vegas.
The roster also includes rookie guard JD Davison, the 53rd overall pick of last month’s draft, along with 2021 second-round pick Juhann Begarin, who spent last season playing professionally in France.
Guards Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas, who were on two-way deals with the Celtics last season, are on the summer squad and could be vying for one of the final regular roster spots.
Forward Mfiongu Kabengele was a 2019 first-round pick of the Nets, forward Trevion Williams is an intriguing undrafted free agent from Purdue, and Roxbury native and former Providence College star A.J. Reeves gives the squad some local flavor. The team will be coached by Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan, who could be under consideration to replace Will Hardy in the No. 2 slot on coach Ime Udoka’s bench.
The Celtics open summer league play on Saturday at 5:30 against the Heat.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Last team/Country
|NBA experience
|45
|Juhann Begarin
|G/F
|6-5
|Paris Basket/Guadeloupe
|None
|51
|Jordan Bone
|G
|6-2
|Tennessee/USA
|2
|20
|JD Davison
|G
|6-3
|Alabama/USA
|None
|30
|Sam Hauser
|F
|6-8
|Virginia/USA
|1
|Jericole Hellems
|F
|6-7
|NC State/USA
|None
|55
|Bryton Hobbs
|G
|6-0
|Northeastern State/USA
|None
|28
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|F/C
|6-10
|Florida State/Canada
|2
|41
|A.J. Reeves
|G
|6-6
|Providence/USA
|None
|37
|Matt Ryan
|F
|6-7
|Chattanooga/USA
|1
|97
|Brodric Thomas
|G
|6-5
|Truman/USA
|2
|50
|Trevion Williams
|C
|6-10
|Purdue/USA
|None
