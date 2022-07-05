Game 81: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Injuries have been an issue for the Red Sox starting rotation, but that didn’t prevent them from winning the opener of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, 4-0.
They have now won the opening game in 12 of their last 16 series, and are 11-4-1 in series play this year when they win the series opener.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound when the series resumes Tuesday night.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RAYS (43-37): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA)
RED SOX (45-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 1-4, Ji-Man Choi 0-4, Yandy Díaz 1-6, Wander Franco 1-8, Kevin Kiermaier 2-8, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Harold Ramírez 2-2
Red Sox vs. Springs: Xander Bogaerts 1-4, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 3-6, J.D. Martinez 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 0-3
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 14-4 when facing lefthanded starting pitchers this season, and have won 10 straight.
Notes: Pivetta is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA in his last 11 starts and has pitched at least five innings in every outing during that stretch. Prior to that, the most recent Red Sox pitcher with eight wins and a sub-2.00 ERA in an 11-start span was Clay Buchholz in 2013. … Springs is making his first start against the Red Sox. … Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 53 RBIs). The Sox are 22-6 this season when he records an RBI, including 17-2 in the last 19 such games. … Alex Verdugo has recorded a hit in 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the league.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.