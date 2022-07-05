Nick Pivetta hit hard, Red Sox leave too many runners stranded in loss to Rays

On Tuesday night at Fenway, the Red Sox continued their inadequate performance against their primary competitors. On a night where the Sox featured Nick Pivetta — their most consistent starter this year — the team nonetheless flailed in the face of repeated opportunities in absorbing an 8-4 loss to the Rays.

They are both the Red Sox through exactly one half of the 2022 season — a team that ranks among the elite in the game when playing outside of the division but that has yet to achieve anything more than fleeting success against AL East rivals.

One team sometimes verges on unstoppable, a juggernaut that has forged a 36-19 record (.655 winning percentage) that suggests total dominance and routine series victories. The other is roadkill, having been flattened en route to a 9-17 (.346) mark.

Now in their eighth series against AL East rivals, the Sox have yet to win back-to-back games against another club in their division. Their .346 winning percentage is the fourth-worst in-division record in MLB, ahead of only cellar-dwellers Oakland, Arizona, and Washington.

Tuesday’s loss reflected both the team’s inability to deliver timely hits and an unusually flat performance by Pivetta.

Pivetta, who’d sailed towards ace-hood over the prior two months, was capsized by the Rays in the top of the first en route to an 8-4 Red Sox’ loss Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Yandy Díaz blasted a leadoff double high off the wall in left-center and advanced to third on a 12-hopper up the middle. After a walk loaded the bases, Pivetta gave up a double off the wall in left-center to Kevin Kiermaier that chased home all three runners and put Tampa Bay in front, 3-0.

The Sox emerged quickly from that hole. With two outs in the bottom of the first, J.D. Martinez skied a pop-up-turned-Fenway-double off the Green Monster. Two pitches later, Xander Bogaerts — back in the lineup two days after receiving a seven stitches in his thigh — proved ready when Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs left a 92-mile-per-hour fastball at the top of the zone. A 104-m.p.h. dart landed in the center-field bleachers for a two-run homer.

The seventh long ball of the year for the Red Sox shortstop ended a stretch of 25 games without a homer — Bogaerts’ longest drought since 2017.

Still down 3-2, the Red Sox again turned to a quick-strike offense to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Trevor Story was off balance for a two-strike Springs changeup, yet proved strong enough to one-hand the offering over the Monster for a solo homer — the 14th round-tripper of the year and second in as many games for the second baseman.

Meanwhile, Pivetta settled down. Thanks in part to a pair of Rays baserunning blunders that turned a soft liner and a shallow pop-up into double plays, Pivetta recorded 14 outs in a 14-batter span from the first through fifth innings.

Yet while Pivetta found a groove — even after Rays leadoff hitter Díaz briefly contemplated a confrontation with Pivetta following an up-and-in fastball in the top of the fifth — the Red Sox offense proved inept in scoring opportunities, stranding a pair of runners in the third, fourth, and most painfully, the fifth, and leaving the bases loaded in the ninth.

In the ill-fated fifth, with Springs replaced by righthanded slinger Ryan Thompson, a pair of opposite-field hits — a single by Rob Refsnyder and a double by J.D. Martinez — put runners on second and third with none out.

The Sox, however, could not pluck the low-hanging fruit. With the infield playing in, Bogaerts grounded to second, Christian Vázquez popped to short, and Story flailed helplessly at a Thompson slider.

The inability to capitalize continued a recent pattern for the Sox. In 39 plate appearances since June 24 with a runner on third and fewer than two outs, the team is 4 for 31 with a .129/.231/.161 line and just 12 RBI.

The Sox’ inability to score became more glaring when the Rays broke through against Pivetta in the top of the sixth — two on run-scoring outs with a man on third and fewer than two outs, and one on an infield hit with two outs. Randy Arozarena sat in the middle of it all, rocketing a hustle double to left-center that set up a sac fly and then scoring from second on an infield squibber with two outs to put the Rays up, 6-3.

Pivetta’s night concluded with two outs in the sixth — marking just the second time in 12 outings in which he failed to complete six innings. When reliever Jake Diekman gave up a walk and RBI single, the book closed on Pivetta with a season-high seven runs allowed on eight hits (four doubles) and two walks. He struck out four on a night when his ERA jumped from 3.23 to 3.68.

The Rays tacked on a run in the seventh to take an 8-3 lead against struggling reliever Hansel Robles, who has permitted 11 runs in his last 5 2/3 innings over eight outings dating to early June, a performance that seemingly has imperiled his roster spot.

The Sox struck back for one run in the bottom of the seventh on a Bogaerts sac fly, but stranded runners in each of the final three innings to conclude their defeat — most notably, proving unable to cash in on a bases-loaded, two-out threat in the ninth in which Trevor Story (representing the potential tying run) popped out to end the game.

The team went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, and is 14 for 81 (.173) in such situations over a current 3-5 stumble.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.