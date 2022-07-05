Phillies slugger Bryce Harper vows to return this season from broken left thumb

Harper was injured last month when he was hit by a 97-mile-per-hour pitch from San Diego Padres lefthander Blake Snell . The 2021 National League MVP had three pins put in his thumb during surgery that will be there for three weeks. He is in a cast and unable to throw.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says “I will be back at some point” to play this season but won’t put a timetable on when he can return from his broken left thumb.

“I don’t want to give anybody a timetable because I don’t know,” Harper said before the Phillies played Washington on Tuesday night. “If I knew a specific date that I’d be back, I’d tell you. I just don’t think it’s fair to anybody. I’ll be back when I’m ready to go.”

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning of a 4-2 win on June 25. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

Philadelphia is 4-3 in Harper’s absence and entered Tuesday only one game back of the final NL wild-card spot.

The All-Star outfielder, who has been a designated hitter for most of the season, said he experienced “general soreness” in the immediate days after the surgery but felt better on Monday.

“I don’t want to hope or think about anything,” Harper said. “I just want to go day by day and be back when I can, whenever I feel healthy, whenever that is to help this team win. Granted, if we’re out of it, I’m going to come back and play no matter what, just so I know that I can go out there and play the game. I don’t want that to be my last day playing this year.”

Four fans hit by gunfire in Oakland

According to reports, four fans were struck by bullet fragments but not seriously injured during a Fourth of July fireworks display following the A’s 5-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jays on Monday night.

A joint statement released Tuesday by the team and the Oakland Police Department reads in part:

“Following last night’s Oakland A’s postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland. A fourth victim later walked into a local hospital. All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that police said the gunfire appears to have originated from outside the ballpark. Announced attendance for the game was 24,403, Oakland’s largest home crowd this season.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. According to the joint statement, the Oakland Police Department “will continue working closely with the Oakland A’s Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A’s games at the Coliseum.”