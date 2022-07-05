Revolution make acquisition of ‘highly recommended’ Giacomo Vrioni official

The Revolution announced the acquisition of forward Giacomo Vrioni on Tuesday, adding a Designated Player to the roster to replace striker Adam Buksa.
The transfer from Italian Serie A team Juventus, reportedly worth 4 million euros, will be official after the Major League Soccer summer transfer window opens on Thursday. Vrioni spent the 2021-22 season on loan to WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga and scored 19 goals, tied for the league lead.
“Giacomo caught our eye with his recent goal-scoring success in Austria and came highly recommended by some truly outstanding people in our sport,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “I look forward to Giacomo’s arrival in New England and look forward to working with him. He is a most welcomed addition to our team.”
Vrioni, 23, is a dual citizen of Italy and Albania and plays for the Albanian national team. He has made 13 appearances between Juventus’s Serie A and Serie C (under-23) teams.
“I am excited to start this next chapter of my life and career in Boston and Major League Soccer with the New England Revolution,” Vrioni said. “I have seen many talented players come from Europe to thrive and grow in MLS, which is why I believe this was the right time in my career to prove myself on this new stage.”
The Revolution are tied for fifth place in Eastern Conference with 25 points. They play New York City FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
