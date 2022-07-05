Revolution make acquisition of ‘highly recommended’ Giacomo Vrioni official

The Revolution announced the acquisition of forward Giacomo Vrioni on Tuesday, adding a Designated Player to the roster to replace striker Adam Buksa.

The transfer from Italian Serie A team Juventus, reportedly worth 4 million euros, will be official after the Major League Soccer summer transfer window opens on Thursday. Vrioni spent the 2021-22 season on loan to WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga and scored 19 goals, tied for the league lead.

“Giacomo caught our eye with his recent goal-scoring success in Austria and came highly recommended by some truly outstanding people in our sport,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “I look forward to Giacomo’s arrival in New England and look forward to working with him. He is a most welcomed addition to our team.”