Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the United States, is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday. The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke amid speculation about Fedotov’s well-being. The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join National Hockey League teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues. Fedotov, 25, is considered one the top goaltenders in the world outside the NHL, and the Flyers expected him to compete for a spot on their roster next season. He won the silver medal as the Russians’ starting goalie at the Beijing Olympics in February and led CSKA Moscow to the Gagarin Cup as KHL champion. He was a seventh-round pick of the Flyers in 2015 but has since played in Russia, with CSKA retaining his rights. The NHL and KHL do not have a transfer agreement for players and Fedotov was eligible to sign with Philadelphia in May only because he did not have an existing contract in Russia for next season.
Russia’s appeal of ban denied
Appeals by Russia and its ally Belarus against bans from the world ice hockey championship following the invasion of Ukraine were rejected by the international governing body. The decision “was not a sanction but was a safety policy” and also “the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate,” the International Ice Hockey Federation disciplinary board ruled. The IIHF council argued its decision on Feb. 28, four days after Russian troops surged over the border into Ukraine, was to ensure the safety of players, fans and other tournament participants.
First female assistant hired by AHL team
The Coachella Valley Firebirds hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach, Jessica Campbell, who has spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program and she was an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships. Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.
Advertisement
Cogliano re-signed by Avalanche
The Avalanche re-signed veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Cogliano played a gritty role in helping Colorado hoist its first Cup since 2001.
Advertisement
Maple Leafs promote Hayley Wickenheiser
The Maple Leafs promoted Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach … The Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.
NBA
Veteran center Biyombo re-signed by Suns
The Phoenix Suns re-signed Bismack Biyombo after the veteran center gave them a lift off the bench last season. Terms of the deal were not announced. Biyombo signed with the Suns Jan. 1 and averaged 5.8 points on 59 percent shooting, grabbing 4.6 rebounds in 36 games.
Colleges
Pac-12 pushing for new media rights agreements
The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 authorized negotiations following a meeting of its board of governors. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.
Advertisement