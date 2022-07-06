Classical critic A.Z. Madonna’s tips to make the most of your Tanglewood experience

That said, something must have taken hold in my infant brain, because 29 years later, Tanglewood is one of my favorite places to be in the summer, and it’s one of the first places I recommend to people I know who are just starting to explore live classical music.

I don’t remember anything about the first time I went to Tanglewood. My New Jersey-based family was on vacation in the Berkshires at the time, and I definitely shared a picnic blanket with my classical music-loving grandparents, my parents, and a few other family members. The rest is lost, because I was less than 2 months old, and I slept through most of the concert.

Its summer-long season offers something for everyone, whether it’s classic opera in concert, cutting-edge chamber music, part-time Berkshires resident Yo-Yo Ma performing one of the repertoire’s most beloved cello concertos, or a 90th birthday party for Boston Pops laureate conductor and generation-defining film music composer John Williams. If you’re thinking of passing through the gates this summer, here are a few tips from my trips to Tanglewood that could help push your experience from good to great.

Hope for the best weather; come prepared for the worst.

Look at the publicity photos from Tanglewood — admire the blue skies and puffy clouds over the Shed, and the sunlight through the trees. If you’re lucky, your trip will look like that. But there’s a reason that my designated Tanglewood purse is waterproof: As anyone who was present for the “Ride of the Valkyries” in 2019 can attest, rain can crash the party at a moment’s notice, and lawn ticket holders can’t take shelter indoors unless there’s lightning spotted. Bring a large umbrella if that’s not a dealbreaker; plan to buy seats in the Shed or Ozawa Hall (as applicable) if it is.

Bring your own food…

Once you get through the gates, you’re pretty much a captive audience, and the prices of food at Tanglewood show it. If you want anything more substantial than a light snack and the Highwood Manor House’s three-course offering isn’t within your budget, stop by Loeb’s Food Town in downtown Lenox for a substantial sandwich or Guido’s Fresh Marketplace on Pittsfield Road (a 10-minute drive from Tanglewood) for a picnic spread that will make you the envy of all your fellow concertgoers.

… but leave room for dessert.

For the past several years, Tanglewood has sold South County (SoCo) Creamery’s exceptionally delicious ice cream, which I’ve never been able to find outside of the Berkshires. It’s worth every penny. I recommend the Dirty Chocolate.

Pack a tarp or lawn chairs if you want to picnic.

Picnicking on the lawn at Tanglewood is a tradition so beloved that one could write a whole book about it. But if there has been any rain in the past few days (and since you’re in the Berkshires, that’s likely), the lawn will be anywhere from slightly damp to unpleasantly mushy. Nothing ruins a picturesque picnic like surprise soggy pants.

Do the kids (or you) need additional entertainment? Bring it.

The further back you are from the stage, the more the usual rules of classical concertgoing go out the window. If the kids decide they’re in the mood for a game of catch or Frisbee, send them to the back of the lawn and have at it. And if you feel like pairing a Sunday afternoon concert with a Sunday crossword, that book you’ve been trying to finish, or just a nap in the sun, no one will judge you.

Take in the view.

My mom first went to Tanglewood in the early 1970s when she was in middle school, and she’s loved the place ever since. Her recommendation: Budget time to wander the grounds, gaze out toward the Stockbridge Bowl lake, get lost in the hedge maze, and see what other less-traveled spots you can find. “I think a lot of people aren’t even aware that you can see the water,” she told me. “There are all these hidden corners to explore.”

And take lots of pictures.

When the days get shorter and the winter winds make you forget that you could ever go outside sans parka, gloves, and hat, your photos will do all the remembering for you.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.