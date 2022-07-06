A second — and final — season of ‘Your Honor’ is on the docket

I was not a big fan of “Your Honor,” the Showtime drama that marked Bryan Cranston’s return to series TV as a lead after “Breaking Bad.” It started off with a bang, with Cranston as a New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. The accident itself is portrayed in devastating detail.
And then it just got silly, as Cranston’s ethical judge basically broke bad and then even badder in order to protect his son. Things keep spinning further and further AND FURTHER out of control. On top of it all, the kid who died in the hit and run was the son of a crime boss who is out for revenge.
But hey, I think I was in the minority. The show did well enough for Showtime, and it is bringing the series back for a second season. Furthermore, it will be the final season. Recently, while appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Cranston said, “I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of ‘Your Honor,’ which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”
Showtime has not yet announced the season 2 premiere date.
