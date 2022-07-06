A second — and final — season of ‘Your Honor’ is on the docket

I was not a big fan of “Your Honor,” the Showtime drama that marked Bryan Cranston’s return to series TV as a lead after “Breaking Bad.” It started off with a bang, with Cranston as a New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. The accident itself is portrayed in devastating detail.

And then it just got silly, as Cranston’s ethical judge basically broke bad and then even badder in order to protect his son. Things keep spinning further and further AND FURTHER out of control. On top of it all, the kid who died in the hit and run was the son of a crime boss who is out for revenge.