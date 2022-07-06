Ben & Jerry’s sues parent Unilever to block West Bank ice cream deal

"Ben & Jerry's founders insisted on the inclusion of explicit language to ensure the brand's integrity was not diluted," following the sale to Unilever, setting up an independent board with authority to protect its brand, reputation and goodwill, the company said in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The ice cream maker said Unilever's decision to sell the Ben & Jerry's brand and trademark rights in Israel to businessman Avi Zinger violates its 2000 acquisition agreement with the global food, home care and beauty products giant.

Ben & Jerry’s sued its corporate parent, Unilever, to block a deal that would allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, claiming that would conflict with the company’s “core values.”

Unilever shares were up more than 2% in early trading in London.

The legal action follows a political controversy triggered last year when Ben & Jerry's -- a brand which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, from same-sex marriage to the Black Lives Matter movement -- said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements, citing human rights concerns.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Unilever at the time that the "blatantly anti-Israel" decision would have "serious repercussions, legal and otherwise." Ben & Jerry's stance also resulted in U.S. funds, including those managed by the states of New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Florida and Texas, divesting their stakes in Unilever.

Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith and a large investor in Unilever, also took issue with the Ben & Jerry's Israel situation, calling it an example of the consumer giant's excessive focus on issues unrelated to its core business to sell food.

Zinger, and his company, American Quality Products, filed a lawsuit against Unilever in March, claiming Ben & Jerry's illegally terminated a 34-year business relationship. A group of investors sued Unilever last month, alleging the company misled investors about the Ben & Jerry's board decision.

Unilever said it doesn't comment on pending litigation but reiterated in an email an earlier statement that it had the right to enter the arrangement with Zinger. "The deal has already closed," it said.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Unilever, which employs 2,000 people in Israel where it sells a range of other products, maintains control of financial and operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's brand.

Following the sale, Zinger now has full control to sell Ben & Jerry's under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank. This will "ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers," Unilever said last week.

Ben & Jerry's said the board voted 5-2 on July 1 to sue, with the two Unilever-appointed members voting no. It's seeking an order blocking Unilever from going forward with the Zinger deal.

"Without this court's intervention, the independence of Ben & Jerry's board of directors will be lost, and the company's brand integrity -- 44 years in the making -- forever tarnished," the company said.

The case is: Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. v. Conopco Inc., 22-cv-05681, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).