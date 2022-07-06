fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated July 6, 2022, 50 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through June 28) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The adult red-headed woodpecker in Nickerson State Park continued.

An out of season horned grebe continued off Wellfleet and a breeding-plumaged red-throated loon was in the canal near the railroad bridge in Bourne.

A Stellwagen Bank sanctuary bird survey tallied more than 20,000 seabirds at the southeast corner of the bank, including 4,550 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 1,790 Cory’s shearwaters, 5,930 great shearwaters, 2,810 sooty shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, and 22 Northern gannets. Meanwhile, a Leach’s storm-petrel was on the southwest corner of the bank.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a pomarine jaeger, 2 American oystercatchers, 26 piping plovers, 8 lesser black-backed gulls, 37 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 80 Cory’s shearwaters, a great shearwater, 9 sooty shearwaters, and a Manx shearwater.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA and the annual chuck-will’s-widows continuing in Falmouth, 2 black skimmers in Mashpee, 2 continuing Acadian flycatchers in South Sandwich, 3 yellow-crowned night-heron in Yarmouth and 3 more in West Harwich, a little blue heron in West Harwich, and a Caspian tern in Wellfleet.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.


