Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An out of season horned grebe continued off Wellfleet and a breeding-plumaged red-throated loon was in the canal near the railroad bridge in Bourne.

A Stellwagen Bank sanctuary bird survey tallied more than 20,000 seabirds at the southeast corner of the bank, including 4,550 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 1,790 Cory’s shearwaters, 5,930 great shearwaters, 2,810 sooty shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, and 22 Northern gannets. Meanwhile, a Leach’s storm-petrel was on the southwest corner of the bank.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a pomarine jaeger, 2 American oystercatchers, 26 piping plovers, 8 lesser black-backed gulls, 37 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 80 Cory’s shearwaters, a great shearwater, 9 sooty shearwaters, and a Manx shearwater.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA and the annual chuck-will’s-widows continuing in Falmouth, 2 black skimmers in Mashpee, 2 continuing Acadian flycatchers in South Sandwich, 3 yellow-crowned night-heron in Yarmouth and 3 more in West Harwich, a little blue heron in West Harwich, and a Caspian tern in Wellfleet.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .



