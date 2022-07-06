2 women, 1 juvenile, injured in Bourne crash

Two women and a juvenile were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bourne Wednesday evening that left one vehicle on its side, according to police.
The women were taken by ambulance to a Cape Cod hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bourne police said in a press release.
The juvenile was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island for evaluation, the release said.
Bourne and State Police responded to the crash that was reported at 5:37 p.m. on Scusset Beach Road at the intersection of Williston Road.
All of the occupants were able to get out of their vehicles on their own, the release said.
One vehicle landed on its side, obstructing the road, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Bourne police.
