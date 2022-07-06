Boston Police issues community alert for package thief

Boston police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of stealing packages in the Mission Hill neighborhood.

Boston police on Wednesday released this photo of a woman they are seeking to locate.

One package theft occurred in the area of 70 Parker Hill Avenue on Friday, July 1 at approximately 4:45 P.M., police said in a statement.

Details of the theft were not disclosed. A department spokesperson on Wednesday evening declined to comment beyond the post.

The suspect is described as a white female with curly hair wearing a red tank top, dark pants and sandals. Additionally, she has a distinctive tattoo across her back/shoulders, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

