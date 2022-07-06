fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Police issues community alert for package thief

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Boston police on Wednesday released this photo of a woman they are seeking to locate.Boston Police Department

Boston police are looking for the public’s help to identify a person suspected of stealing packages in the Mission Hill neighborhood.

One package theft occurred in the area of 70 Parker Hill Avenue on Friday, July 1 at approximately 4:45 P.M., police said in a statement.

Details of the theft were not disclosed. A department spokesperson on Wednesday evening declined to comment beyond the post.

The suspect is described as a white female with curly hair wearing a red tank top, dark pants and sandals. Additionally, she has a distinctive tattoo across her back/shoulders, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video