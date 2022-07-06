Care New England board eschews merger offers, votes to remain independent

The system is the second largest in Rhode Island and owns Women & Infants, Kent, and Butler hospitals, yet has long been starved for capital. Fanale said Care New England won’t go bankrupt, but it posted an operating loss of about $35 million during the six months prior to March 31.

For the last several years, Care New England’s executives have emphasized financial pressures that would give them no choice but to merge with another health care system. In fact, Dr. James E. Fanale, the system’s president and CEO, previously told the Globe that he thought a merger or acquisition of some type would be “necessary” for Care New England’s financial future.

PROVIDENCE — In a surprising move, the board at Care New England voted unanimously Tuesday night to remain independent and not merge with another entity.

This week, while voting to remain independent, the struggling hospital group declined offers from at least two potential suitors: StoneBridge Healthcare, a nonprofit based in Pennsylvania, which submitted its second bid for CNE in February 2022 for $550 million, and Prime Healthcare, which owns Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. It’s unclear what Prime was offering to Care New England.

Josh Nemzoff, the CEO of StoneBridge, and Elizabeth Nikels, a spokeswoman for Prime, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Dr. James E. Fanale is the president and CEO of Care New England Health System. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Fanale previously told the Globe that Care New England had hired two consulting firms they’ve worked with before, financial consultant Solic Capital Partners in Florida, and legal firm McDermott, Will and Emery in Chicago, to evaluate each of the suitors. Fanale said in early June that the hospital group would be ready to strike a deal before the end of July.

That’s in stark contrast to Tuesday night, when the board, led by chairman Charles R. Reppucci, said Care New England would remain independent with “enhanced support” from clinical and financial partners, such as Brown University and Lifespan, along with other area hospitals. These arrangements do not require legal review or regulations, as would a full merger.

“This plan, coupled with the financial support included in the recently-enacted state budget, will help ensure that Care New England will maintain a stable operating platform and continue to fulfill its mission to care for its community of patients and support our staff,” said Reppucci and Fanale in a statement.

A source close to these conversations told the Globe that while the offers from Prime and StoneBridge sounded like they would bring serious cash to the system, that capital wouldn’t be distributed immediately, but would be spread out over time. “You can do the same things [Prime and StoneBridge were offering] with Lifespan and Brown, without a full merger,” the source said, explaining that Care New England would go forward with a “curated set of partnerships.”

It’s unclear how long this vote of independence could last.

Since summer 2020, Care New England, Lifespan Corp., and Brown University had a plan to merge under a new entity, Rhode Island Academic Health Care System Inc. It would have been Rhode Island’s largest employer. But in February, Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Federal Trade Commission, denied the merger, saying it would hurt consumers by creating a health care giant with a stranglehold on the local market.

Lifespan and Care New England had attempted to combine before. In 2018, after one of those deals fell apart, Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare (now Mass General Brigham) swooped in and tried to acquire Care New England. They went as far as submitting an application to the state to request to merge, but former Governor Gina Raimondo, who is now the US Commerce Secretary under President Biden, stepped in and asked for an in-state solution. Her solution faced backlash, and critics said having a system with 80 percent market power would be a prescription for disaster.

Mass General pulled out of the deal so Lifespan and and Care New England could go back to the drawing board in 2019. After the attorney general denied the Lifespan-Care New England deal, however, many observers thought that it would be Mass General coming to strike a deal again.

Sources at Care New England who are privy to merger conversations told the Globe that there were conversations between Mass General and Care New England, but they could not say to what extent.

This story will be updated.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.