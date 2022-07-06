First Literacy of Boston names new board chairman

Jim Nolan, a managing director Citi Securities Services, took over as chairman of the nonprofit’s board of directors on July 1. He succeeds Jeff Beale, a retired executive at Eaton Vance, the nonprofit said in a press release.

First Literacy, a Boston-based adult literacy program, on Wednesday announced the appointment of its first new chairman in 14 years.

Nolan is a longtime member of First Literacy’s board, having been with the group for the past 15 years. . He has co-chaired the group’s annual adult spelling bee, which raises over $250,000 for First Literacy’s various programs.

“Jim’s long history on the board at First Literacy and dedication to furthering our mission makes him an ideal person for this role‚” said Terry Witherell, the foundation’s executive director, in the press release. “I look forward to working closely with Jim to continue helping adults throughout Massachusetts improve their literacy skills so they can succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

First Literacy was founded as the Boston Adult Literacy Fund in 1988. Its mission, according to its website, is to ensure that “adult learners and adult educators receive the support and resources they need.” To this end, the agency works with approximately 7,800 adult students and 200 teachers across Massachusetts to provide them with grants, scholarships, and free professional workshops.

Beale will continue as a member of First Literacy’s board of directors.

“We greatly appreciate his support over the past fourteen years, through the transition from BALF to First Literacy, the growth of our annual spelling bee fundraiser, and navigating a pandemic,” said Witherell.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com.