How often R.I. uses its ‘red flag’ gun law

As the country grapples with yet another mass shooting — this time, at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois — the spotlight is once again on “red flag” laws that allow law enforcement to seize firearms from people deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.

Congress recently approved legislation that will provide federal funding to states that enact “red flag” laws, which Rhode Island has had in place since 2018.

Court records show that state and local police departments have used Rhode Island’s “red flag” law 128 times over the last four years, with the most recent case filed by the State Police last Tuesday.